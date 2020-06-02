Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 161.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 306,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,937 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.12% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $13.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.42 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 132.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

