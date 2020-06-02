Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MANH has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra cut Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $94.31 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.86 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,728,695. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

