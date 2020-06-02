Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th.

Mantech International has a payout ratio of 47.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mantech International to earn $3.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Mantech International stock opened at $77.74 on Tuesday. Mantech International has a twelve month low of $55.25 and a twelve month high of $93.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mantech International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MANT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mantech International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Mantech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr bought 449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,745.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of Mantech International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.23, for a total transaction of $312,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

