Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Sells 15,868 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 4.1% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Apple by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $201,204,000 after buying an additional 23,961 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in Apple by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,023 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.38.

Apple stock opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.27 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

