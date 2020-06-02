Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Stake Boosted by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.2% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

MMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

MMI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $38.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.10.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.