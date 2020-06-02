Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,091 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,783,310,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura raised their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.38.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $321.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.26. The stock has a market cap of $1,378.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.