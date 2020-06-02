Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 219,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Lasher acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,969.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $18.96 on Tuesday. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 67.05%. The company had revenue of $108.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.24%.

WRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weingarten Realty Investors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.64.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

