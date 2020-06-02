Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.23% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Shares of ODC opened at $35.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $269.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $32,212.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,417.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan H. Selig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $33,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,403 shares of company stock worth $549,832. Corporate insiders own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.