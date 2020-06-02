Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 19,195 D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,195 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at $15,529,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,529,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 101,971 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 8,640.9% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 8,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded D. R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D. R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D. R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $93,134.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $51,295.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,616.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $167,174 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $54.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57. D. R. Horton Inc has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The company has a current ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

