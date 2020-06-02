Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 8,227 Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 195,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 112,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.47.

NYSE D opened at $85.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $57.79 and a 52-week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.