Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 11.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 123,368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 500.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 766,759 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,652 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ribbon Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 29.24% and a negative net margin of 21.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland acquired 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $73,932.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,932.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 85,575 shares of company stock worth $235,505. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

