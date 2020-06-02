Martingale Asset Management L P Has $610,000 Stock Position in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.19% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 39,860.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecomm. during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Comtech Telecomm. stock opened at $18.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 2.02.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $161.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.