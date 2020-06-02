Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $531,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $283,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $155,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NetScout Systems from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,400.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.10.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

