Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $541,000 in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after buying an additional 910,767 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,254,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,930,000 after purchasing an additional 239,749 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,648,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,676,000 after purchasing an additional 873,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

NYSE:OUT opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. Outfront Media Inc has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $31.20.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.17). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Outfront Media’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OUT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Outfront Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Outfront Media from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.