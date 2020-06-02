Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $633,000 in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,648,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,896,000 after acquiring an additional 353,231 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,215,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at about $20,892,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 396,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,599,000 after acquiring an additional 157,716 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.74, for a total transaction of $129,277.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,619,264.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.53, for a total transaction of $2,835,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,744,212. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $179.82 on Tuesday. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 12-month low of $95.58 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $707.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

