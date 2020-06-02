Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New $483,000 Investment in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $97,747.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,906,454.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 21,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $244,003.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 29,820 shares of company stock worth $341,769 and sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UMH shares. TheStreet cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of UMH opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $513.81 million, a PE ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

