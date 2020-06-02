Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 63,407 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of BancFirst by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $37.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.23. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

In other BancFirst news, Director Joe Goyne purchased 600 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.67 per share, with a total value of $29,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Starks purchased 1,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.43 per share, for a total transaction of $36,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,430. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,440 shares of company stock valued at $543,029 in the last three months. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BancFirst Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

