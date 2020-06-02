Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 16,607 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.08% of Unisys worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Unisys by 111.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 884,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 465,363 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys during the fourth quarter worth $5,150,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Unisys by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 349,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 217,378 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unisys by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 436,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 183,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Unisys by 422.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 179,878 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Unisys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of UIS opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.34 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.71. Unisys Co. has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.11.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.10 million. Unisys had a net margin of 36.76% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

