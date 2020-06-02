Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 4,404 Shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.18% of Peoples Utah Bancorp worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams purchased 4,500 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $72,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,503 shares of company stock valued at $88,753 and sold 48,750 shares valued at $942,488. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Shares of PUB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.92.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.12 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Company Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

