Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 52,685 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,685 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,454,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,829,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86,180 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,418,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,541,000 after acquiring an additional 168,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,209,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after acquiring an additional 538,663 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALEX stock opened at $11.53 on Tuesday. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $825.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Alexander & Baldwin had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, CEO Christopher J. Benjamin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,985.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Harrison bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,279.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $239,380. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALEX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

