Martingale Asset Management L P Takes Position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,517.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Brian Bell sold 57,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,656,944.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,374,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNA. BidaskClub raised shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CareDx from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CareDx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. CareDx Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts predict that CareDx Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

Further Reading: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.