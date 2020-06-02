Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.26.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $33.16.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 55.66% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $518,833.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.