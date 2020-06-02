Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRVL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.26.

MRVL opened at $32.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34. Marvell Technology Group has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 55.66%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,632 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,633,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,381,000 after acquiring an additional 187,054 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

