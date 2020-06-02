Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Matrix Service Co (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.26% of Matrix Service worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTRX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Matrix Service by 7,345.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTRX opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Matrix Service Co has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $24.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $288.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service Co will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti raised shares of Matrix Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants and natural gas fired power stations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

