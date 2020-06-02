Mercantile Bank Corp. (MBWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 4th

Mercantile Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:MBWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th.

Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 65.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Mercantile Bank stock opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $371.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Michael H. Price sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $169,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,490.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MBWM shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

