Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $258.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mesa Laboratories has a 12-month low of $181.21 and a 12-month high of $271.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.74 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on MLAB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

