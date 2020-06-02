M&G (LON:MNG) Given Top Pick Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their top pick rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. M&G presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 236.40 ($3.11).

MNG stock opened at GBX 142.80 ($1.88) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a PE ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 128.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 191.41. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a 52 week high of £113.95 ($149.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 15.77 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

In other news, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37). Also, insider Michael Evans purchased 51,627 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02).

M&G Company Profile

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

