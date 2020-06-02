Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Elefante Mark B’s 8th Largest Position

Elefante Mark B lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,973 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 3.4% of Elefante Mark B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Elefante Mark B’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.03. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,386.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.55.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

