Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s Largest Position

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 194,612 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.0% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 17,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,172,896 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $342,687,000 after acquiring an additional 342,489 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.55.

MSFT opened at $182.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,386.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

