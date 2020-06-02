Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 665 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,890,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,992,000 after buying an additional 8,508,608 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,656,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,857,000 after buying an additional 3,153,814 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,030,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,530,000 after buying an additional 1,451,865 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 286.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,744,000 after buying an additional 1,339,357 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,151,000. Institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.45. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

