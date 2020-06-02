Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.21 EPS

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $9.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.20 by ($3.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a return on equity of 128.57% and a net margin of 10.70%.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.27. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO alerts:

MBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.