Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,163,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $415,733,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,071,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,950,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,167,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,268,000 after acquiring an additional 29,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $128.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $149.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.37.

In other Mohawk Industries news, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.37 per share, with a total value of $5,687,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,770.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $93.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.62 and a 12-month high of $156.60.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

