Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $141.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Mongodb from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Mongodb from $143.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Mongodb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mongodb has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.54.

Shares of MDB opened at $238.38 on Monday. Mongodb has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $238.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $123.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mongodb news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.44, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 47,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,483,355.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,716,732. 16.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,949,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,685,000 after acquiring an additional 172,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mongodb by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,302,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,429 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,201 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,542,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,998,000 after buying an additional 276,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,802,000 after buying an additional 197,754 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

