Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mplx from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Mplx in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.47.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $18.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Mplx has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $32.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mplx will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $260,489,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Mplx by 35.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,471 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,725 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 409.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,959 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

