Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 88 Shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,840 shares of W W Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.66, for a total value of $1,200,614.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,700,217.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $322.00 to $300.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. G.Research raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Gabelli raised shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $305.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $283.23 and its 200 day moving average is $298.92. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. W W Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $1.44 dividend. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. W W Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

