Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Insperity worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NYSE:NSP opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.20.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.