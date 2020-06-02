Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of KAR Auction Services worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 162.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.57.

Shares of NYSE KAR opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.40.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $645.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.59 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.42%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles S. Coleman purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $49,855.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric M. Loughmiller purchased 49,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $901,411.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 111,355 shares of company stock valued at $1,951,490. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

