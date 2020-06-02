Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 21.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.2% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge raised Edgewell Personal Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.70.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $38.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 16.97%. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

