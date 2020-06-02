Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,687 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Compass Minerals International worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMP. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CFO James D. Standen purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $97,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $48.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

