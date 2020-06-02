Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,010 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,644,664,000 after buying an additional 1,793,003 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in ONEOK by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,334,000 after buying an additional 1,524,059 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,107,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,006,000 after buying an additional 1,344,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,601,000. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry K. Spencer bought 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at $19,766,310.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John William Gibson bought 32,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

OKE stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.21. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.