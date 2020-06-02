Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 127 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,182 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.27.

SIVB stock opened at $212.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $184.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.12. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John China sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,243 shares of company stock worth $983,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

