Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 286,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on Avanos Medical from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays raised Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avanos Medical from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Gary Blackford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $282,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,822.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVNS opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Avanos Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $48.07. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.09% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $180.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

