Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Patterson Companies worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Patterson Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.93 and a 12-month high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.