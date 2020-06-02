Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,502 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,502 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,968,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 25,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,833,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 883,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,072,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 602,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 482,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,563 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAA opened at $39.73 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $22.84 and a twelve month high of $42.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 147.15 and a beta of 1.62.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

In other news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 192,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $7,700,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,614,867. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

