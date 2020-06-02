Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 51,745 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,189 shares of the software’s stock after selling 51,745 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Altair Engineering worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Altair Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the software’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,894 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the software’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALTR. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 434.33 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Altair Engineering Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.28.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $56,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,498 shares of company stock valued at $884,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.