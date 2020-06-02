Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,774 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.9% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $110,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 514,112 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $639,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,471.04 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,525.45. The stock has a market cap of $1,218.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,370.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2,006.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 price target (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,543.24.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

