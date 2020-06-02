Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MYL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mylan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Mylan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYL opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Mylan has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 0.54%. Mylan’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Mylan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 56,764,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,385,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,051,000 after buying an additional 425,895 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,781,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,713,000 after buying an additional 1,373,299 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,353,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,279,000 after buying an additional 2,042,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mylan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,482,000 after buying an additional 499,230 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.