National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $4,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,832,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,210,000 after buying an additional 60,358 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth $100,499,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 592,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,161,000 after buying an additional 312,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 32,998 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 128,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $58.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.95. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.42.

NGG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.