Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.88.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $123.40 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.94.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,722,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,137 shares of company stock worth $13,478,453. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 40,025 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,996,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.