Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $136.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS.

Nextgen Healthcare stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $678.04 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. Nextgen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

NXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

In other news, Director Jeffrey H. Margolis acquired 10,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.26 per share, for a total transaction of $92,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of Nextgen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,575 shares of company stock valued at $143,476. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

